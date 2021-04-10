HCMC’s voters agree on the nomination of three candidates for upcoming election

Particularly, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Veterans Major General Nguyen Minh Hoang are candidates for the 15th NA, while Deputy Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command Senior Colonel Pham Van Ram is running for a seat at the municipal People's Council. Having been briefed on the criteria for the NA, People's Council deputies and biographies of the three officials, local voters agreed that the nominated candidates meet all of the requirements and are qualified to run for seats at the 15th NA and the municipal People's Council. All of them live a healthy and simple life and always demonstrate their firm political position and absolute loyalty to the Party, Nation, and people. In any working positions, they have always completed their tasks and wholeheartedly served the nation and people. Voters also hoped that candidates would listen and convey voters' concerns to the NA or municipal people's council, and contribute to building people's trust in the Party and strengthening national unity. On behalf of the candidates, Nghia thanked local voters for their comments and trust. Mentioning the deputies' honor… Read full this story

