HCMC leaders congratulate Lao traditional New Year festival

Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (L) and Lao Consul General Phimpha Keomixay On behalf of the Party Committee, Goverment and people of HCMC, Mr. Tran Luu Quang sent healthy wishes to Lao Consul General Phimpha Keomixay, the staff at the Consulate General of Laos in the city and all Lao people. He affirmed that Vietnam-Laos traditional special relation has always been maintained and developed. The city's leader also highlighted the comprehensive relationship of the two countries in general, between HCMC and Laos' localities in particular has been developed and deepened. Lao Consul General Phimpha Keomixay expressed her belief that the countries' leaders will continue to make every attempt to reach great achievements in the relationship between the two countries. In the evening of the same day, a meeting between HCMC's leaders and students of Laos and Cambodia was held with the participation of Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep, Cambodian Consul General to HCMC Sok Dareth and representatives of the Consulate General of Laos in HCMC on the occasion of the Chol Chnam Thmay festival which is the New Year's festival.

