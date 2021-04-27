HCM City to tighten surveillance to ferret out  illegal entrants from abroad amid COVID fears

Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long checks COVID-19 prevention equipment at the Cần Thơ University of Medicine and Pharmacy on April 26. — VNA/VNS.Photo Ánh Tuyết HCM CITY — HCM City is tightening surveillance to detect illegal entrants from other countries, its People's Committee chairman, Nguyễn Thành Phong, said at a meeting of the city Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 26. "Violators have to be fined strictly. If not, the consequences will be severe." He also urged the public to comply with the Ministry of Health's 5K message to wear masks, frequently disinfect hands, maintaining a safe distance, refrain from gatherings, and make health declarations. People need to wear masks in public, entertainment areas and health facilities, or face a fine, he said. Art events should strictly comply with COVID control measures, he said. He called on offices, schools, health facilities, and others to provide hand sanitisers. He instructed the Department of Health and the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control to tighten preventive measures at voting booths during the upcoming elections. During the four-day holiday for Reunification Day on April 30 and Labour Day on May 1, hospitals should arrange staff for COVID-19 prevention… Read full this story

