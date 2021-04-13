HCM City tightens pandemic prevention measures at border with Cambodia

A family wearing full protective clothing at Tân Sơn Nhất airport in HCM City during the Lunar New Year holiday. The city government has called for stricter implementation of anti-pandemic measures at the border with Cambodia. VNS Photo Bồ Xuân Hiệp HCM CITY — The chairman of HCM City People's Committee has called for stricter implementation of anti-pandemic measures at the border with Cambodia as the number of COVID-19 cases there is surging, which could lead to the collapse of that country's healthcare system as warned by the World Health Organization (WHO). Speaking at a meeting on Monday on pandemic control and prevention, Nguyễn Thành Phong said that the COVID-19 situation had become worse in neighbouring countries, especially Cambodia, which borders southern Việt Nam. The number of cases in Cambodia has soared from about 500 last year to more than 4,081 just a few days ago, following a local incident related to a number of Chinese who legally entered the country but violated quarantine regulations. On April 10, the number of new cases reported in Cambodia was 454, he said. "The situation in Cambodia has posed a significant risk of infection for HCM City, so the city must closely monitor illegal entries from Cambodia," Phong said. Phong told agencies to continue to tighten control of illegal entries from Cambodia to… Read full this story

