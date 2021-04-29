HCM City could become an international financial centre, Dr Trần Du Lịch, member of the Government Advisory Group, tells a conference on Tuesday in HCM City. Photo sggp.org.vn HCM CITY – With a favourable business environment and rapid and steady economic growth, HCM City meets all essential conditions to become a global financial centre, a conference heard in the city on Tuesday. The city contributes around 22.3 per cent to the country's GDP and 27 per cent to the national budget, and attracts 34 per cent of the country’s FDI. It has excellent financial infrastructure with numerous banks, financial intermediaries, investment funds, and financial firms that play a vital role in attracting and distributing capital. Dr Trần Du Lịch, member of the Government Advisory Group, said the city is a gateway to major financial centres and capitals in Southeast Asia, and the idea of turning it into a regional and international financial centre is not new. However, the growth of the financial sector, especially HCM City's, has not been consistent and the dependence on the banking system for capital has been significantly distorting the financial markets, he explained. Key characteristics of international financial centres include a deep, liquid and sophisticated capital… Read full this story

HCM City needs a push to become a global financial centre: conference have 297 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.