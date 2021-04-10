Athletes registered to participate in the 4th edition of the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon event that opened on Friday. VNS Photo Thu Hằng HCM CITY — More than 13,000 athletes from 44 cities and provinces took part in the 4th edition of the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon event that opened on April 9. Sixty companies competed in the corporate challenge, providing a platform for their staff, clients and suppliers to embrace a healthy lifestyle. The marathon has grown to become the most anticipated sport event among professional athletes and sporting enthusiasts. It is the country's largest running competition for the third time in a row, according to the organisers. The annual event features four runs: a marathon (42.195 km), a half-marathon (21.1km), a 10km race, and a 5km race. A children’s 1.5km run is held for 5-10 year-olds and a 3km run for 7-14 year-olds. This year's marathon course crosses Thủ Đức City and districts 1, 3, 5, 6 and Bình Thạnh. The tourism and sports sectors have made concerted efforts to raise the marathon to the level of other cities in the world, said Mai Bá Hùng, deputy director of the city's Department of Culture and Sport. Participants will pass by many of the city's historic and iconic landmarks, he said. The event is co-organised by the… Read full this story

HCM City hosts Techcombank HCM City International Marathon event have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.