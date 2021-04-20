HCM City airport opens more check-in counters, security scanners as congestion worsens

Thousands of passengers wait for the security check at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn HCM CITY — The Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City is adding more staff, opening early check-in counters, and using all available security scanners to reduce increasing congestion at the site. Prolonged congestion at security screening areas in Tân Sơn Nhất Airport has caused delays in flights and frustration among many passengers. Some have missed their flights as they had to queue for hours for security screening. The Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) and Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport (TIA) on April 19 said that the operating capacity granted by the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam allows up to 1,728 persons per hour at the security gate at Hall A and up to 1,584 persons per hour at Hall B. However, at peak hours between April 14 and April 19 Hall A had 2,100 to 2,400 passengers per hour, which exceeded the design capacity by 25 to 30 per cent. Many flights using large planes and departing at the same hour between 5:30am and 9:30am have also added to the crowded situation. In addition, many passengers are taking multiple carry-on bags, prolonging the time needed to scan items. Adding to the congestion… Read full this story

