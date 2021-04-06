HBSO to present a night of neoclassical ballet this weekend

The show titled Neoclassic Ballet includes four items, consisting of Depaysement by French choreographer J. Guerin, Falling Angels and In Your Black Eyes by Vietnamese choreographer Nguyen Phuc Hung and My Dream by dancer Tran Hoang Yen. The ballet will use classical music works of the Nocturne by Frédéric Chopin, the Gnossienne No.1 by Satie & Company, No. 5. Improvisation of the Huit Pièces Brèves by Gabriel Faure, the Moonlight sonata by L.Beethoven, and the Adagio by Tomaso Albinoni and Remo Giazotto. The event will be performed by dancers namely Sung A Lung, Do Hoang Khang Ninh, Thach Hieu Lang, Nguyen Minh Tam, Phan Thai Binh, together with voices of Meritorious Artists Ho Phi Diep and Dam Duc Nhuan, Yuki Hiroshige, Nguyen Thu Trang, Tran Thi Hong Van, La Man Nhi and others. Dancers Sung A Lung and Do Hoang Khang Ninh By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh
