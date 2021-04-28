Air-conditioners are sold in a shop in Hà Nội. Although environmentally friendly products are introduced in Việt Nam, there remains a number of used/expired products which cause harms to the environment. — VNA/VNS Photo Đỗ Phương Anh HÀ NỘI — A refrigerant chemical that is harmful to the environment and has ozone depletion potential is still being used in many household and industrial air conditioners and refrigerators in Việt Nam. Nguyễn Xuân Tiên, vice chairman and general secretary of Việt Nam Society of Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Engineers, said that in 2010, more than six million household air-conditioners using R22 were installed in Việt Nam, consuming about 6,000 tonnes of the chemical. There was a lack of understanding of the negative impacts of the refrigerant on the environment and a habit of using used/expired equipment in Việt Nam, Tiên said, adding that R22 was much cheaper than alternatives like R32 or R410A. In the last few years, air-conditioner/refrigerator producers shifted to products with R32 or R410A, which helped reduce the number of products with R22, Tiên said. However, Việt Nam still lacked policies and financial resources to withdraw, transport, and destroy refrigerants, Tiên said. R22 and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are fluorocarbon gas (F-gas) which could damage the ozone layer. HFCs are widely used as a refrigerant… Read full this story

Harmful chemical still widely used in fridges, air conditioners have 404 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.