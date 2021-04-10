Hanoians spread green lifestyles

Members of Recycling Knight group using instant noodle bags to make some recycled products. Photo baovanhoa.vn HÀ NỘI – Recycling has grown ever more popular in Vietnamese society in recent years. In Hà Nội, many environmental protection models have brought practical results, contributing to spreading green lifestyles. With a passion for inventing toys from discarded plastic cans and bottles, Lưu Chung Nghĩa, a 30-year-old man in Võng La Commune of Đông Anh District, has a beautiful collection of animals and robots. His outstanding products include a crocodile made from cardboard and fitted with an engine that can crawl on a flat floor and pigs made from beer cans and shampoo bottle caps. "I have created about 1,000 products from discarded objects. Most of the things I made were small, funny, and suitable for children," Ngĩa said. "Before being assembled into finished products, I had to neatly trim to avoid hurting users," Nghĩa said. Nghĩa usually gives the products to relatives, friends and children’s centres. In addition, he regularly lends his recyclables for displays at environmental exhibitions in Hà Nội. According to Nghĩa, making a product takes a lot of time and effort, from forming ideas to selecting materials. "The brainstorming process usually takes… Read full this story

