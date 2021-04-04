The bridge across the Red River was designed and built by French firm Daydé-Pillié in September, 1898. It opened to traffic in 1902, running more than 1,691 meters long, with a rail track in the middle and road transportation on either side. During the Vietnam War (1955-1975), the bridge had some of its parts damaged and even destroyed by enemy bombing. The Vietnamese government fixed the damage, building the spans that are in use until today. Workers of Hanoi-based Ha Hai Railways Co. maintain a section of the bridge a few days ago. The company was assigned the task of managing, operating and preserving the bridge by the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) in 1986. Despite the regular maintenance, however, the bridge carries worsening signs of wear and tear. A new wooden sleeper was put into use in March this year to replace an old one. The road surface on the bridge is damaged in several sections. A rusted parapet section is welded. Railway employee Nguyen Manh Thang, 51, patrols the bridge every day. A signboard calls on vehicles to limit use of the bridge. Trains use the bridge around 20 times per day.

Hanoi's historic Long Bien Bridge slowly becoming history have 259 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at April 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.