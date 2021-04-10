Hanoi residence of Vietnam’s last king Bao Dai

According to National Archives Center No.1, this was initially the Didelot residence, home of French baron Pierre Didelot and his wife Marie-Agnes Nguyen Huu Hao, biological sister of Queen Nam Phuong, wife of Bao Dai. Passing through the hands of many owners, the building has been divided into apartments. However, the first, third and fourth floors are still well preserved and they now belong to businessman Ho Hoang Hai. Surrounding the mansion is the winding walls of the former royal garden. Fence walls remain intact but are covered by ornamental plants and vegetables grown by resident families. The building has been gradually surrounded by many new homes, so a few people know about it. Each archway of the old fence walls serves as doorways to several households. The antique mansion features Eastern royal dragon and phoenix roof, along with Western-style furniture and decorations. Each floor of the building is divided into three to five rooms. These rooms have fireplaces, built-in wooden cabinets, and thick walls to ensure a cool summer and warm winter. The twisted wooden staircase is regularly maintained so it is still in good shape. Stairs, wooden floors, fireplaces, wooden doors … are all well preserved. In the… Read full this story

