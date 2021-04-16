Hanoi Oncology Hospital and Roche Vietnam work together in improving cancer treatment

Representatives of the Hà Nội Oncology Hospital and Roche Vietnam sign a Memorandum of Understanding on improving patient cancer care and treatment in Việt Nam on April 15. — Photo Roche Vietnam HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Oncology Hospital and Roche Vietnam will work together in improving patient cancer care and treatment in Việt Nam as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed on April 15 in Hà Nội. The 3-year partnership aims to improve cancer patient care and treatment capability, connecting the knowledge exchange and international cooperation in oncology as well as raising patients and community's awareness of cancer. The cooperation is expected to bring positive impacts and put patients as a priority by providing immediate initiatives to meet the rising demand for cancer care. It will focus activities on enhancing healthcare professionals' ability and experience in cancer care and treatment for patients; fostering local and international cooperation in the field of oncology. It will also establish and carry out activities targeting cancer patients and the community and implement the project on improving high-risk breast cancer patients' access to innovative therapies in the 2020–25 period that was signed between the Ministry of Health and Vietnam Medical Association in 2020. "The partnership between Hà Nội… Read full this story

