Hanoi event to promote deeper connections with photography

Initiated by the French Institute in Hanoi – L'Espace, the month-long event will adopt photos to tell stories, show diverse perspectives and approaches to the multi-colored world through the prism of domestic and international photographers. Nearly 30 domestic and international photographers, visual artists, and creators including French-Vietnamese photographer Lam Duc Hien, French photographer Philippe Marinig and Polish photographer Victoria Siwik will participate in the event. Many of them have developed an understanding of Vietnam's culture and art scene after living in the country for years. Throughout May, a series of exhibitions, seminars, and workshops will take place in many of the capital's cultural centers, highlighting diverse practices in making and displaying photographs. At a press conference on the event, Thierry Vergon, director of L'Espace, said the institute believes that photography is for everyone, and will seek to engage people from different walks of life. It will promote a conversation about the art of photography between international and Vietnamese photographers. Events during the month will showcase talents, skills and unique visions that will express the ideas and thinking of the artists, Vergon said.

