Hanoi Culinary and Tourism Festival 2021 kicked off

Addressing the event, Member of the Party Central Committee; Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi affirmed that the Hanoi Tourism and Culinary Festival 2021 is to promote and introduce the image of Hanoi – a safe, friendly, quality and attractive destination. The festival showcases cultural and tourism products in more than 200 booths, including 150 booths around Hoan Kiem Lake displaying tourism promotion packages offered by 12 cities and provinces and Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, and Vietravel Airlines. During the event, enterprises also bring about over 1,000 tourism products with discounted prices of 15-35%. Meanwhile, the festival also introduces culinary culture with typical dishes of Hanoi. There is also a program to exchange with artists, culinary experts, along with many activities demonstrating food processing techniques, experiencing cooking. During the opening ceremony, visitors have chance to enjoy special art program and experience festival spaces with many 2D and 3D miniatures introducing Hanoi tourist destinations, including: Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Temple of Literature, Hoa Lo prison relic site, among others. Translated by Chung Anh

