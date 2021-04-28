Hải Vân Pass named among world’s most beautiful drives

HÀ NỘI — The Hải Vân Pass in the central Vietnamese coastal city of Đà Nẵng has been named among the 10 most beautiful drives in the world by renowned US magazine Travel + Leisure. The Pentagon Motor Group (PMG)'s Instagram data analysis was used to compile the list. PMG analysed more than 7 million Instagram hashtags to find the world's most stunning routes and divided the number of images of selected routes by their length. With a length of 20 kilometres and 2,686 pictures per km, the Hải Vân Pass came fourth in the list, behind the Great Ocean Road (Australia), Big Sur (California), and Jebel Hafeet (United Arab Emirates). Hải Vân Pass. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Dũng Jonathan Lingham, marketing director at Pentagon Motor Group, told the magazine: “Despite the looming question over international travel, road trips are still on cards, thanks to the luxury and convenience of our wheels.” “As there are so many driving holiday destinations around the globe, we were curious to find out which route is officially the most beautiful. It’s great to see so many bucket-list-worthy road trips cropping up from all around the world — from the UK to Australia, and Norway… Read full this story

