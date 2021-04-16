HAGL midfielder Vương revitalised under Thai coach

Midfielder Trần Minh Vương celebrates his goal in the 2018 Asian Games semi-final between Việt Nam and South Korea. Vương is in good form and could be in line for a national team spot. Photo thethao247.vn Football Thanh Hà HÀ NỘI — Trần Minh Vương did not join his teammates in the box and stood outside the area waiting for his chance from a corner kick. The ball was headed out and found him, giving the midfielder the chance to guide home a superb volley. The strike, which gave Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) a 2-0 lead over Nam Định before they won 4-3 on Monday, was Vương's third goal of the season. Three goals in nine matches is a good sign for the 25-year-old who has found top form again and is aiming for a berth in the national team. Born in 1995 in the northern province of Thái Bình, Vương had a love for football at an early age and was luckier than many friends as he received strong support from parents to follow his passion at the age of 11. In 2007, was admitted to the HAGL Arsenal JMG Football Academy's (now HAGL JMG) first training course. It seemed Vương would be… Read full this story

