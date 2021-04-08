Hà Nội yearns for shady days

Illustration by Trịnh Lập by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà It's official: The imported maple trees along Hà Nội's Nguyễn Chí Thanh Boulevard are to be removed. Five years after they were planted in the hope of providing local people with some red and yellow hues during the capital's beautiful autumn, which has long inspired musicians and poets, the trees simply could not survive the weather. Picturesque autumnal scenes from Europe, North America, and even South Korea have become popular among people content to see them online or keen to take in the sight with their own eyes. The maple trees were supposed to offer a little of the same at home. But their biological needs were never really taken into account. On the one hand, it's sad that movie-like autumn scenery won't colour Hà Nội, while on the other it's a wake-up call for those who spend too much time and effort looking elsewhere for beauty. There was a time, back in the early 2000s, when Nguyễn Chí Thanh won the Ministry of Transport's "Best Street" competition more than once. Now, though, all you'll see are near-dying trees. It was built in the mid-1990s and was bare for quite some time. Acacia… Read full this story
