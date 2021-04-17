Hà Nội sees strong recovery of property market in Q1

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội property market is expected to recover strongly this year thanks to positive performance in the housing segment in the first quarter, according to experts. CBRE Việt Nam's survey in the first quarter of 2021 revealed there were approximately 4,400 condominium units launched in Hà Nội, up 270 per cent year-on-year but down 39 per cent from the previous quarter due to the disruption of the Tết holiday and a new wave of COVID-19 in Việt Nam. The yearly growth showed a strong recovery from the first quarter of 2020 when the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic started in Việt Nam, said Đỗ Vân Anh, manager of the research and consulting division at CBRE Vietnam. Most of the new supply during the quarter came from follow-on launches (14 projects) and there were only three brand new projects introduced to the market. The mid-end segment continued to be the most popular with 80 per cent of total new launches. In terms of location, the east and the west of the city were the major sources of new projects, contributing 77 per cent of new launches, Anh said. Moderate new supply during the quarter helped close the gap between newly launched and sold… Read full this story

