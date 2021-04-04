Hà Nội painters showcase colours of life

A painting featuring the beautiful landscape of the country by Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng. Photo courtesy of the artist HCM CITY – An exhibition showcasing outstanding paintings by a group of emerging contemporary artists from Hà Nội named Đa Diện (Multiface) opened on Friday at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum. The "Đa Diện 5" showcases 50 mixed media, oil and acrylic paintings by the group's members, including Nguyễn Minh, Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, and Chu Việt Cường, and guest artist Lương Lưu Biên of HCM City. The artists use vivid colours to create vibrant images of the country and their homeland, and show their thoughts about life and love. Hùng, a graduate of Việt Nam Fine Arts University, said: "The exhibition reflects the multiple faces and colours of life." It also shows the creativity and hard work of artists who promise to offer contemporary paintings to art lovers in HCM City, he added. The 37-year-old artist displays four oil and acrylic paintings at the exhibition.The work features the beautiful landscapes of different regions in Việt Nam. "I love landscapes bearing the imprint of a region and its culture," said Hùng, who launched his first solo exhibition Nghiêng Đêm (Life in Night) showcasing paintings of life along the river in… Read full this story

