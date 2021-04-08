Hà Nội is red: Viettel win derby

Viettel’s Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng (middle) celebrates scoring what turned out to be the winning goal in the Hà Nội derby with his teammates. Photo thethaovanhoa.vn Peter Cowan HÀ NỘI — If new Hà Nội FC coach Hoàng Văn Phúc is to turn the club's fortunes around, Wednesday night's performance in the capital city derby was an inauspicious start. Viettel came away from the match at Hàng Đẫy Stadium with a 1-0 win, condemning Hà Nội to their second defeat in a row and extending the defending champions' solid if unspectacular winning streak to a third match. In truth, judging Phúc on Wednesday's showing would be harsh, as Hà Nội were missing no less than five first-team players due to a combination of injuries and suspensions, but expectations are high at the club, so the new gaffer will be under pressure to start picking up points sooner rather than later. Viettel, nominally the away team as the clubs share a stadium, took the lead just seven minutes in through veteran midfielder Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng. After Hà Nội were caught in possession in their own half, Viettel midfielder Vũ Minh Tuấn slipped the ball to Hoàng, who drove forward and unleashed a shot… Read full this story
