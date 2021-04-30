Hà Nội, Hưng Yên record domestic cases, Hà Nam closes tourism sites

Tam Chúc Tourism Site was ordered to close from April 29 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. — Photo sggp.org.vn HÀ NỘI — A man in Hà Nội has tested positive for COVID-19 after he came into close contact with patient 2899, the Ministry of Health said on Friday morning. He is a driver living in Việt Hùng Commune, Đông Anh District. On April 22, he joined a dinner party with patient 2899 at a restaurant in Vĩnh Trụ Township, Lý Nhân District of Hà Nam Province. On April 29, he tested positive and is now being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Đông Anh. Through preliminary investigations, 10 people have been traced who he came into close contact with and 21 others living in the same area. Two other domestic cases were also recorded Friday, both in Hưng Yên Province. The pair are relatives of the 28-year-old man who had earlier tested positive. They live in Hoàng Xá Village, Tiên Tiến Commune of Phù Cừ District and are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases. On the same day, one imported case was reported, a 34-year-old woman who entered the country via the Lao Bảo Border… Read full this story

