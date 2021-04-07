Greetings extended to RCAF’s units on Chol Chnam Thmay

During the visits, General Hai extended greetings to Cambodian military units twinned with the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, the Cambodian people and members of the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Cambodia. He hoped that the Cambodian people and government will achieve greater results in their national construction and development cause, and the bilateral cooperation and friendship between the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command and RCAF's units will be further enhanced in the time to come. On the occasion, another delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, led by its Deputy Political Commissar Senior Colonel Nguyen Tuan Bao, visited and offered gifts to RCAF's units at the Xa Mat International Border Gate in Tay Ninh province. Translated by Trung Thanh

