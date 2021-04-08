Gov’t gives green light to one billion tree planting project

Members of the Youth Union of northern Hoà Bình Province join the planting tree activity in their locality. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Hải HÀ NỘI — The Government has approved a plan to plant one billion trees nationwide by the end of 2025. Of the figure, 690 million trees will be planted in urban and rural areas and 310 million in protected, special and production forests. The project was developed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and approved by former Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc last week. The project aims to protect the ecosystem, improve the scenery, respond to climate change, boost socio-economic development, improve the quality of people's lives and foster the sustainable growth of the country. The effort needs collaboration from the authorities, organisations and individuals. The Government will call for funds from society and combine them with socio-economic projects. More trees will also be planted in rural areas, along the roads, industrial zones and tourist sites to ensure there are enough green spaces. Trees will be selected and protected to ensure they grow and develop well and are suitable for the ecological conditions, planning and existing land fund of each locality. Among 690 million trees in urban and rural areas,… Read full this story

