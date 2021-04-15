Government sets out tasks for new term

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chairs a Government meeting for the first time on Thursday. – VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a Government meeting on Thursday, the first Government meeting since new Cabinet members were elected early this month, to set out tasks for the new term. During the day-long event, participants discussed the Government's action plan to implement the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, the Government's working regulations, the disbursement of public investment, COVID-19 prevention and control, and the vaccination programme. The preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for 2021-26, along with the organisation of the national high school examinations, were also under consideration. Given the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the national growth rate in the first quarter (only 4.48 per cent), Prime Minister Chính said the workload of the new cabinet was very difficult and the Government would start its work immediately. He called for solidarity and building a transparent Government with discipline and drastic actions. The people and businesses are regarded as the core of the Government's activities to ensure every person enjoys social advances and equality. He urged every cabinet member… Read full this story

