Goodbye to a Premier League genius

END OF AN ERA: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has announced he will leave the team at the end of this season. AFP Photo Paul Kennedy You have to feel a little bit sorry for Benjamin Aguero. He is the 12-year-old son of Manchester City striker Sergio. If poor Benjamin in later life decides he wants to become a professional footballer, he sure has some big boots to fill. His dad is one of the best footballers ever to grace the Premier League and his granddad is none other than the late, great Diego Maradona, who for me is the best footballer to ever play the game. And if that's not tough enough for Benjamin, his godfather is Lionel Messi. Sorry kid, but maybe accountancy might be a better profession to choose. This week his father announced he will leave Manchester City after 10 years at the club. And what a 10 years it has been. It was of course Sergio's late winner against Queens Park Rangers back in 2012 that clinched City their first-ever Premier League title. That goal was enough to cement his name into City folklore for eternity. City have announced they will build a statue of… Read full this story

