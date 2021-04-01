Golf tournament to spark tourism in central region

Bà Nà Hills Golf Club will host a night play of the Danang FantastiCity Open on April 30 in boosting series tourism promotion programmes in coastal central region. Photo courtesy Sun World Bà Nà Hills ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng will host the Danang FantastiCity Open golf tournament at the Bà Nà Hills Golf Club and the Montgomerie Links on April 30 and May 1, respectively. Competitors will play at night at the Bà Nà Hills Golf Club, which features 18 tour-calibre holes, and is the first golf course in Việt Nam allowing night access. Vice director of Đà Nẵng's tourism department, Nguyễn Xuân Bình, said the tournament will be a starting event in series of 'Race to Amazing Central Coast – the Essence of Việt Nam' in central coastal destinations this summer. Bình said the golf event is part of a tourism promotion programme organised by travel agencies and tourism authorities of the four central provinces of Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Bình, Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng between March and August. He said golfers can play at other courses during their golf trip in the central region including BRG Da Nang golf clubs, Vinpearl golf Nam Hội An, Hoiana Shore club… Read full this story

