Global program for young social entrepreneur returns with virtual version

The program will start with the YSE Global Workshop (July-August 2021) comprising an intensive series of webinars and business clinics led by social entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and business strategists. Participants will get to gain skills to become effective social entrepreneurs through workshop sessions on finance, marketing, and impact measurement. They will also get to interact with like-minded peers of different nationalities, gaining deeper cross-cultural understanding to make new friends and forge professional relationships. At the end, teams will present their business plans to a panel of judges and 15 teams will be shortlisted to proceed to the next phase of YSE Global. From September 2021 to February 2022, shortlisted teams will be mentored by leading business consultants from McKinsey & Company and global investment company Temasek International, and established entrepreneurs relevant to their sectors. The teams will have the opportunity to hone their business acumen, broaden their cultural perspectives, and tap on a global YSE Global alumni network of over 1,200 members. In March 2022, all teams will reconvene at the YSE Global Pitching for Change event. They will present their refined business plans to a panel of judges for a chance to receive seed funding of up to US$20,000.

