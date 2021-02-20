Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the world aviation industry has fallen into a crisis with unprecedented losses. According to the Airlines for America (A4A), US passenger airlines suffered a total loss of US$35 billion in 2020. However, thanks to the government's support packages and initial success in combating the disease, airlines are beginning to escape the "abyss of crisis" and are urgently preparing for the recovery period. Positive signals have appeared in the freight transport segment, as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in January 2020, air freight returned to pre-pandemic levels. Whereas, passenger transport, which makes up 85% of airlines' revenue, continued to suffer. According to the US Transportation Security Administration, more than 1.5 million people passed through US airports on Sunday (March 21), the largest number recorded since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. Chicago-based United Airlines has announced a plan to recruit more pilots to prepare for the upcoming peak expected when the aviation industry recovers. In an internal announcement, a senior leader of United Airlines stated that the top priority in the recruitment will be pilots, preferring those who applied and waited for work in 2020, or those who have been working on… Read full this story

Global airlines prepare for takeoff returns have 295 words, post on en.nhandan.org.vn at April 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.