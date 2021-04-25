Giao Thủy’s school a shelter for children with disabilities

A teacher at the School for Children with Disabilities in Giao Thủy District helps students do exercise in class. — VNA/VNS Photo NAM ĐỊNH — The School for Children with Disabilities in Giao Thủy District, northern Nam Định Province, has acted as a shelter for disabled children for the past 30 years. The school is the only one in the province to cater to disabled children. Beside regular education, students suffering many different types of disabilities were taught life skills, provided with rehabilitation, and offered vocational training. "They are equipped with skills to be confident, integrate into the community, thereby striving to thrive in life and looking for a suitable job," said Nguyễn Thị Oanh, the school's principal. The school currently has 10 teachers and 125 students mainly from Nam Định Province, as well as some from neighbouring provinces. The teachers have to take on many jobs at the same time, both teaching and giving the students physical training, life skills, as well as helping them in daily activities and during meals. Nguyễn Thị Kiều Diễm, one of the teachers, has to work very hard even though her class has just 10 students. She had to help each child to follow the lesson, because… Read full this story

