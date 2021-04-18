Giant container port operator, Viettel in strategic tie-up

Saigon Newport Corporation and telecom company Viettel sign an agreement on Thursday (April 15) to promote the use of IT and develop logistics and other services. VNS Photo Thu Hằng HCM CITY — The country's largest container terminal operator, Saigon Newport Corporation, and military-owned telecom company Viettel on Thursday (April 15) signed an agreement to promote the use of IT and develop logistics and other services. They will join hands to develop eco-system services for the port's customers and partners. Port Community System, a national single window for sea -port operation services, smart operation systems and a data warehouse will be developed. They plan to speed up development of smart warehouses and logistics centres in key economic zones across the country. Development of e-commerce infrastructure will also be a focus. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Senior Captain Ngô Minh Thuấn, general director of the port, said with the "comprehensive co-operation" Saigon Newport would underscore its leading position in maritime and port services. It accounts for nearly 50 per cent of container export-import market, and ranks among the top 20 containers terminal globally. Viettel has unveiled a mission of pioneering a digital society and its transition from a telecom services provider to a digital services provider. It is among the world's 500 most valuable brands according to the UK-based Brand Finance and valued at US$6.016… Read full this story

