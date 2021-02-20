Getting lost in Tây Ninh: ancient towers, fantastical temples, and a cable-car trip up Bà Đen Mountain

HCM CITY — It's my custom to sip a cup of white coffee on a sunny balcony to start a new day. On a recent afternoon, I wondered how long it had been since I travelled with my family as I grabbed my favourite book The Good Girl's Guide to Getting Lost . Because of my full schedule and the COVID-19 pandemic, I hadn’t been able to take a trip to far-off places, so I thought I could travel to my hometown. If you are in a similar situation, a trip to Tây Ninh may just inspire your wanderlust. Because it is only 100 kilometres from HCM City to the northwest, following National Route 22, you might want to travel by motorbike. Being able to control the bike on the open road and feeling the wind blowing on your skin can be a wonderful experience. For our trip, we left HCM City at 5am and drove for more than one hour to Trảng Bàng Town by motorbike. The town is famous for Trảng Bàng rice noodle soup ( bánh canh Trảng Bàng ) and Trảng Bàng dew-wetted rice paper rolls ( bánh tráng phơi sương ) served with boiled pork, local herbs and fish sauce. We stopped to sample the dishes. The rice noodle soup combines the softness and fragrance of Trảng Bàng rice with the sweetness of the broth, made by boiling pork bones, carrots, and… Read full this story

