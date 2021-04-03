German journalist lauds Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight

The author noted Vietnam has to date recorded about 2,500 infections and 35 deaths. He said to attain these positive figures, Vietnam has implemented a zero COVID-19 strategy aiming to end the pandemic rather than just controlling it. He said, to cut the number of infections, Vietnam has imposed strict restrictions for weeks without any exceptions. When local life comes back to normal, it is easier for contact tracing work to be done, he added. According to the article, Vietnam's success in repelling the second wave of outbreaks helped it to react more quickly and effectively to the third wave which began at the end of January. Giesler also cited a study from the Oxford University that attributed Vietnam's success to having a strong health sector, a decisive Government, and an active prevention strategy, which is based on large-scale COVID-19 testing and strict quarantine and contact tracing. The article pointed out that the Vietnamese Governments can quickly pass anti-epidemic decisions in just a few days, while in other countries it can take weeks. Its initial measures, such as wearing a mask in public, adjusting social life, and restricting mobility were even in place before the first case of COVID-19 was… Read full this story

