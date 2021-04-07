German and Vietnamese musicians to perform at e-concert

Musicians from Germany and Việt Nam will join to perform at a concert where they will react creatively to the difference of geography and time zone. HÀ NỘI — Despite it being currently impossible to travel between Germany and Việt Nam, musicians from Germany and Việt Nam will perform at a concert where they will react creatively to the difference of geography and time zone. On Monday, a concert entitled 'ReConnect – Concert: Frankfurt in Hanoi, Hanoi in Frankfurt' will take place at Goethe Institute from 7pm. The Hà Nội-based ensemble will perform at the Goethe Institute with Nina Janßen-Deinzer and Lucas Fels from the Academy of Music and Performing Arts in Frankfurt am Main. The artists will present a repertoire featuring works written after the 1960s by German, American, and Indian composers including Werner Heider, Sandeep Bhagwati, Terry Riley, Pauline Oliveros, Mathias Spahlinger, and Frederic Rzewsky. To join the concert, register via eventbrite.co.uk/e/frankfurt-o-ha-noi-ha-noi-o-frankfurt-tickets-149300300217 . VNS

