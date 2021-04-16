Army Corps 1 was tasked with conducting the project for cadets of the Military Science Academy and the Air Defense and Air Force Academy at its Regiment 36 (Division 308) and Regiment 48 (Division 390). Until now, the preparation work for the training mission has almost been finished and the unit has prepared barracks for the cadets and fields for training. While inspecting Division 390, General Tien and representatives of relevant units toured training and shooting fields to train cadets. Concluding the inspection, General Tien hailed the unit's preparation and asked them to ensure logistical and medical work, and upgrade the training fields. Translated by Minh Anh
- General Staff leader inspects Naval Region 3
- VPA’s General Staff leaders work with military units
- Chief of the General Staff inspects Command 86
- Nevada officials order increase in inspections after fire
- Waltair Railway Division achieved 9.5% growth: DRM
- Activities of defense leaders in 2019 in photos
- We need an evacuation plan now: Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says UK must prepare to bring British citizens and diplomats back from Wuhan after US sends plane to rescue 1,000 Americans trapped in coronavirus hotspot
- Railway staff felicitated for averting fire in trains
- Advantage Engineers Reaffirms Commitment to the Telecom Industry with Sale of Geo-Environmental Division
- Veterans of Division 316 gather in Hanoi
General Staff’s leader inspects Division 390 have 201 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.