By Thúy Hằng Despite being born and bred in Nga Sơn, a rural district in the central province of Thanh Hóa famed for its traditional bed mats and other products made of sedge, Trần Doãn Hùng never wanted to follow the craft and becoming involved in a business endeavour relating to the material never even crossed his mind. HANDS ON: Trần Doãn Hùng weaving sedge bags at Cỏ May Craft's workshop. Photos courtesy of Trần Doãn Hùng Like many in his village, after graduating from high school he headed to Hà Nội to attend university and then worked for a few years in the capital. In 2017, he went to work at a resort in the beach city of Nha Trang on Việt Nam's south-central coast, where by chance he found a new direction in life. A female co-worker showed Hùng her new handbag, made of sedge. Admiring its meticulous weaving, he began to think about his hometown's famed craft. "I wondered whether this was something I could do," the now 28-year-old recalled. "After some restless nights, I decided to quit my job and return home and found a start-up." And so it was that in 2018 Hùng founded Cỏ May Craft… Read full this story

From humble sedge come new creations have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.