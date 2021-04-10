Following a successful eight day stage debut in Hanoi at the end of 2020 and in early 2021, the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre (VNOB) have decided to bring the epic musical to audiences throughout the country. The show will be staged at the Hanoi Opera House from April 16 to April 18. It will then be performed in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak as part of the National Dance and Music Festival in May. To conclude the tour, artists will give a final three-day showing of the musical in Ho Chi Minh City in early June. The show is due to feature an array of local artists from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre (VNOB), foreign artists from Hanoi Voices Choir, along with director Nguyen Trieu Duong and choreographer Linh An. First published as a book in 1862, 'Les Misérables' is widely considered to be among the masterpieces by Victor Hugo and is one of the most popular novels from the 19th century. Indeed, the popularity of the musical has seen it performed in over 40 countries and 21 languages. Since late last year, the VNOB has been working closely with various organisations, including the… Read full this story

French musical ‘Les Misérables’ tours across Vietnam have 300 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.