French cyclist is overall winner of HTV Cup

Desriac, member of Dong Nai Bike Life, had won the yellow jersey in the eighth stage of the race in the central province of Nghe An, and the 12th stage in Quang Nam. He was among the first to finish the final, 22nd stage, from the Central Highlands’ Bao Loc Town to HCMC, securing the overall yellow jersey. Spanish cyclist Javier Perez of HCMC came as the second winner. But he won the polka dot jersey for excellent performance across two mountain passes. Dong Nai was awarded as the best team of the race and HCMC second. Nguyen Tan Hoai of Domesco Dong Thap was awarded a blue jersey, king of sprints.
