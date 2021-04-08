FPT Software sets up third office in Philippines

Based in Manila, it is the 53rd office FPT Software has established in 25 countries and territories across the world. Despite formidable challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm's revenue in the Philippines surged 65 percent in 2020. With the establishment of the new office, FPT Software expects to increase the number of employees here by 25 percent to 221 by the end of this year. In 2015, FPT Software established its first Philippine office in the country's oldest city of Cebu. The company expanded their presence with a second office at IT Park Cebu City four years later. In this market, FPT Software focuses on providing Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, management services for Application Management Service (AMS) and Infrastructure Management Services (IMS), and software services targeting English-speaking markets. FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than 500 million USD in revenue and 16,000 employees in 25 countries and territories. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700 customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in… Read full this story
- Vietnam’s FPT Software sets up first int’l production center in Americas
- FPT Software sets up first international production centre in Costa Rica
- Rodrigo Duterte: Philippine Presidency ‘Is Not for Women’
- Presidency no job for a woman, says Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte
- Apple reveals record setting preorders for iPhone 6s and says it expects to sell more than 10 MILLION in one weekend
- Is Batman v Superman set to be a flop? AI predicts the superhero movie has only a 32% chance of making a profit
- Google is set to ban stalkware apps in its Play Store but allows those used by parents to track children - a loophole hackers can use to launch services that appear family friendly
- Cognizant to acquire US-based software firm Magenic
- Best video conferencing software for business in 2021
- Best endpoint protection software of 2021: business internet security suites
FPT Software sets up third office in Philippines have 331 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.