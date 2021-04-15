Four Thu Duc City bridges unable to bridge the gap

Construction of the Thu Thiem 2 Bridge spanning the Saigon River to link District 1 with District 2 (now part of Thu Duc City) started in 2015. The 1.4 kilometers long, six lane bridge would connect with the Thu Thiem New Urban Area. Being built at a cost of nearly VND3.1 trillion ($134.9 million), the project was originally scheduled for completing in 2018. As of last year, work on the project was 70 percent complete but construction on certain sections in District 1 continues to face delays since some of the required land belongs to the Ministry of National Defense. The cable-stayed bridge, with its main tower rising 113 meters and leaning towards Thu Thiem, is supposed to become an architectural highlight on the river with an artistic lighting design. Once complete, it will help connect the downtown HCMC with the Thu Thiem New Urban Area and ease traffic congestion at the intersections of Ton Duc Thang-Nguyen Huu Canh streets and Ton Duc Thang-Le Thanh Ton streets in District 1. The bridge as seen from Ton Duc Thang Street in District 1. Work resumed on Thursday on the bridge after city authorities worked with Dai Quang Minh and others to… Read full this story

