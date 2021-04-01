Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Police officers are seen inside an office building in a shooting in Orange, California. —AFP/VNA Photo ORANGE — Four people, including a child, were shot and killed on Wednesday evening at an office building in Southern California, police said. The shooter, whose motivations are so far unknown, was shot by an officer and taken to hospital, police said, adding that the suspect’s condition was not known. Police did not release any more information about the victims, but said that a fifth individual was hospitalised. The incident began around 5:30pm local time (0030 GMT) on the upper floor of a small office building in the city of Orange. Police and the suspect exchanged fire, according to the Los Angeles Times . “The situation has been stabilised and there is no threat to the public,” the Orange Police Department said in a post to their Facebook page. California governor Gavin Newsom posted on Twitter: “Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight.” “I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more,” US Representative… Read full this story
- Woman killed in siege of US Capitol was Air Force veteran
- Naya Rivera's four-year-old son watched her 'disappear' into the water after she 'mustered enough energy to get him back on boat - but not enough to save herself', police say, as her body is found floating in Lake Piru and Glee cast gather at shore
- Videos show fatal shooting during rampage at the Capitol
- The Best U.S. Presidents of All Time, According to Experts
- These Are the Best Albums of All Time by Black Artists
- "Enough is enough": Tens of thousands march to protest police violence
- The 50 best thrillers to watch on Netflix right now
- Pop Culture History From the Year You Were Born
- 'I hoped they had joined a cult, because at least they would still be breathing': Grandmother of Lori Vallow's murdered son JJ pens emotional essay about her 'unending nightmare' a year after he and his sister disappeared
- FATAL ENCOUNTER / Officer Isaac Espinoza and resident David Hill had chances to leave the Bayview, but the neighborhood had a pull on them. Now Espinoza is dead, and Hill is accused of his slaying.
Four people, including child, shot and killed in California have 384 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.