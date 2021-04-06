Forum to discuss boosting domestic tourism

Hang Múa Cave, a favourite tourist destination in Ninh Bình Province. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Experts will discuss promoting domestic tourism at a forum to be held on April 14 and 15 in the northern province of Ninh Bình. Titled ‘National Forum on Domestic Tourism’, the event, hosted by the Việt Nam Tourism Association (VITA), Ninh Bình Province's Tourism Department and other agencies, is expected to gather some 500 participants including representatives from the culture ministry, tourism management agencies and leading tourism enterprises. The forum is the opening activity in the framework of the Vietnam International Tourism Mart (VITM) Hà Nội 2021. "Participants will analyse the importance of domestic tourism, the situation of developing domestic tourism in Việt Nam and the region as well as essential factors to develop domestic tourism," said Vũ Thế Bình, Deputy Chairman of the VITA, at a press conference held in Hà Nội on Monday. "The participants will propose solutions for developing domestic tourism together with international tourism, suggest solutions to boost domestic growth in general and Ninh Bình tourism in particular," he said. According to the director of Ninh Bình Tourism Department Bùi Văn Mạnh, the local tourism sector will focus on upgrading old tourism products to suit the… Read full this story

