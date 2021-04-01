Former Microsoft engineer chooses to teach coding to children

Leaving Microsoft after five years of working, Nguyen Song Ha moved to work at Code.org, a science education organization in Seattle. Ha loved coding when he was a mathematics majoring student at the Ha Long High School for the Gifted. Nguyen Song Ha At that time, Ha developed a program with the Pascal language on how to play the piano. Programming, which turned his ideas into reality, excited him. In 2005, after winning second prize in the national competitions for excellent students in informatics, Ha was admitted into the Hanoi University of Technology, a member school of Hanoi National University, without having to attend the entrance exam. Path to Microsoft After efforts to learn English and accumulate professional knowledge, Ha obtained a scholarship at Politecnico di Torino University in Turin, Italy for a master’s degree. Later, he went to Pennsylvania in the US to obtain a master’s degree in computer science (2011-2013). After finishing studies, Ha decided to apply for the post of software engineer at Microsoft. To be admitted to Microsoft, candidates had to go through five interview rounds. One of the chief benefits of working at Microsoft was the opportunity to work with excellent colleagues. Ha spent five… Read full this story

