During the talks, Bourita congratulated the new Foreign Minister of Vietnam and expressed his impression on the nation’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 as well as socio-economic development. They compared notes on several regional and international issues of shared concern. The pair consented to boost collaboration to further tap on the role of cooperative mechanisms co-chaired by the two countries' foreign ministries such as joint committees, thereby deepening the relations between Vietnam and Morroco. The same day, Son also had a phone conversation his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during which both sides agreed to boost closer coordination in order to effectively promote the action programme aimed at realizing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries for 2021-2023. Vietnam and India will work hand in hand to enhance collaboration in national defence and security, and elevate the two-way trade to US$15 billion moving forward, they said. Minister Son expressed his appreciation for India's support for Vietnam's sustainable development goals through quick impact projects (QIPs). Son welcomed India's consistent stance on the East Sea and was appreciative of India’s role at regional and international forums, particularly the within the framework of the ASEAN-India partnership and the UN. During talks with Singaporean… Read full this story

FM holds phone talks with diplomats of Morocco, India and Singapore have 309 words, post on vov.vn at April 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.