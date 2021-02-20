FM Bui Thanh Son holds phone talk with Chinese counterpart

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son made a phone call to Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on April 16. Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (Source: VNA) Son took the occasion to brief his Chinese counterpart on Vietnam's guideline for external relations defined at the 13th National Party Congress, under which Vietnam consistently pursues an independent foreign policy for peace, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralization, and comprehensive and in-depth international integration. The FM reiterated that maintaining and developing the traditional friendship and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China is always one of the top priorities in Vietnam's external policy. FM Wang Yi affirmed that China attaches importance to promoting the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Vietnam and congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 13th National Party Congress and the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly, during which the country selected a new leadership and defined socio-economic development targets for the years ahead. The two FMs shared the view that the two parties and countries' relations continue to maintain a positive development trend, with regular exchanges and contacts at all levels held in flexible forms, and economic-trade cooperative growing despite the heavy impact of the COVID-19… Read full this story

