Flower and ornamental plant production on the rise

An orchid garden belonging to a high-tech agriculture company in the northern province of Hà Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Đại NGhĩa HÀ NỘI — Flower and ornamental plant production has dramatically developed in recent years, bringing high economic value. Many localities have defined it as an important new economic sector and introduced measures to encourage its development. To date, Việt Nam has about 35,000 hectares of specialised cultivation of ornamental plants and flowers, excluding small-scale household farms. From 2005 to 2015, the sector's output value increased by 7.2 times, reaching VNĐ6.5 trillion (US$281.2 million), of which export turnover was more than US$60 million. Trần Xuân Định, former deputy director of Cultivation Department, said flowers and ornamental plants were considered a key commodity in the restructuring of the crop sector. Geographical location, soil conditions, climate, and the ingenuity and dedication of Vietnamese growers were great advantages in the development of flowers and ornamental plants, Định said. In addition, the production of ornamental plants and flowers does not require much land, irrigation water, fertilisers or pesticides. It's easy to apply new technologies while providing much higher incomes than other conventional crops under the same conditions. Due to such high economic efficiency, many farms growing ornamental flowers and bonsai trees have…

