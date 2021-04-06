Floods, landslides kill over 150 in Indonesia, Timor Leste

At least 130 deaths were reported on several Indonesian islands near Timor Leste, where 27 people were found dead, while 71 others were missing after the cyclone brought flash floods, landslides and strong winds amid heavy rain over the weekend, disaster agency BNPB said. On Lembata island, authorities feared bodies had been washed away. Therefore, competent forces have to use rubber boats to find bodies at sea. In several villages, flash floods hit while people were sleeping. About 30,000 people have been impacted by floods in Indonesia, some already taking shelter in evacuation centers, but rescue operations have been made difficult after five bridges collapsed and falling trees blocked some roads, BNPB spokesman Raditya Jati said. Hundreds of houses and other facilities such as a solar power plant were damaged, BNPB said. Ships and motor boats sank as the cyclone set off waves as high as 6 metres. Floods and landslides often occur in Indonesia during the rainy season. In January, a flash flood killed 40 residents in Sumedang township of West Java province. BNPB estimated that 125 million people or nearly half of the Indonesian population live in areas at risk of landslide. Source: VNA

