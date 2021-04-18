Flash flood claims three lives in northern mountainous area

The water level of Nậm Liệp-Minh Lương Stream in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai rose due to heavy rain. VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Ninh LÀO CAI — At least three people were killed in a flash flood that swept through Văn Bàn District, in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai, over the weekend. The bodies of two people were recovered on Saturday evening, while one remains missing. The Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control of Văn Bàn District reported that the sudden floods affected 25 households, with furniture, motorbikes and construction materials damaged. Two houses were swept away and dozens of others were damaged. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued a dispatch asking localities to focus resources on dealing with the consequences of floods and heavy rain in the northern mountainous region since Friday. In the dispatch to the people's committees of the six northern mountainous provinces of Lai Châu, Yên Bái, Sơn La, Hà Giang and Tuyên Quang, the Central Steering Committee for Flood and Storm Control, National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue, and relevant ministries and agencies, the PM extended his condolences to families of the victims, and asked the local… Read full this story

