A medical worker disinfects the street in Hà Nam Province’s Quan Nhân Hamlet where a man tested positive for the virus. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Five people have tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into close contact with a patient from the northern province of Hà Nam who was confirmed positive earlier on Thursday. They were among 45 new cases reported by the Ministry of Health on Thursday evening, including 39 imported, all of which were isolated upon arrival. The five locally transmitted patients include four people from the same family in Hà Nam Province and one in HCM City. All are connected to a 28-year-old man from Hà Nam Province (Patient 2899) who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after finishing 14 days of mandatory quarantine. He had returned Việt Nam from Japan via Đà Nẵng International Airport on April 7. He was quarantined for 14 days in central Đà Nẵng City and tested negative for coronavirus three times before completing the quarantine period. The last test was conducted on April 21. After returning home from the mandatory quarantine period, he developed a fever and sore throat and was taken to a local clinic for a COVID-19 test on April 28. The result was positive. The four… Read full this story

Five people in contact with COVID-19 patient in Hà Nam test positive have 297 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.