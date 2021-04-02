Fitch revises Việt Nam’s outlook to positive, affirms rating at ‘BB’

Workers at Samsung Electronics Việt Nam in the northern province of Thái Nguyên produce smartphones for export. Việt Nam's exports rose by about 7 per cent in 2020. VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuấn HÀ NỘI — Fitch Ratings has revised Việt Nam’s outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at ‘BB’. A report released on Thursday by the rating agency says the positive outlook reflects Việt Nam’s growth and public finances’ resilience to the COVID-19 pandemic shock, and continued strengthening of external finances due to persistent current account surpluses and rising international reserves. Việt Nam was among the few economies in the Asia Pacific region and the ‘BB’ rating category to maintain positive growth in 2020, at 2.9 per cent. The relative strength of Việt Nam’s performance was largely due to its success in bringing the coronavirus outbreak swiftly under control, despite the pandemic’s impact on domestic economic activity and tourism inflows, alongside strong policy support and export demand. "The rollout of Việt Nam’s vaccination programme is off to a slow start, but we nevertheless expect GDP growth of about 7 per cent in 2021 and 2022, in line with a broader global economic recovery… Read full this story

